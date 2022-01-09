Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 18 inactives come in

The NFL wraps up the 2021-22 regular season on Sunday with several playoff spots still on the line. Two of the three AFC wild card berths and one NFC berth are up for grabs. The AFC’s No. 1 seed is down to the Titans and Chiefs. And the NFC West and AFC East titles remain undecided.

Along with that is the cap on regular season fantasy football. The playoffs will bring plenty of opportunities as well, but there is still DFS and the last season-long playoffs to close out Week 18. Most season-long leagues wrapped in Week 17, but there are still quite a few leagues closing things up on Sunday. Some have a two-week final and some just like to watch the world burn and go with a one-week final in the weekend that feels as much like a preseason week as a regular season week for a lot of teams.

There are plenty of notable names on the injury report and we’ll be keeping an eye out for news and figuring out last-minute roster decisions while we wait for inactive reports 90 minutes before kickoffs. And of course there are going to be key starters sitting for some teams due to their team having nothing to play for. Notably, Joe Burrow is sitting out this weekend for the Bengals.

We’re here to help you decide who to start, but also who might not be the best start in your Week 18 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Jimmy Garoppolo expected to start

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, still dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb, is expected to start vs the #Rams, sources say. SF did not activate another QB, and players who saw him throw in practice said he looked normal. Trey Lance took practice reps & will be ready if needed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022

There’s a “strong lean” that 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is listed as questionable for Sunday due to a torn ligament in his right thumb, will start vs the Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022

Cam Akers will debut in limited role