Who has the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars will find themselves as the first team on the clock in the NFL Draft. Following a 3-14 season, the Jags are in familiar territory. They have picked in the top-10 in each of the last four drafts. The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to start on April 28.

In 2021, the Jaguars had brought in new head coach Urban Meyer and they drafted their franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a first-round running back in Travis Etienne. Unfortunately, it would turn out that all three of these new additions wouldn’t pan out in the short term. Meyer has already been relieved of his duties following a slew of headlines throughout the season. Lawrence hopefully is just having first-year woes as the franchise quarterback is already teetering on being a draft bust with his performance in his rookie year. Etienne suffered a season-ending injury and won’t get to make an impact until his second year.

Now that the Jaguars have the first pick in the draft, what could they do with it? With quarterback and running back already taken care of with first-round picks in 2021, they could look to the offensive line or the defense. Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson seem likely top picks in the draft. Neal would provide protection for Lawrence while Hutchinson could slot in opposite of Josh Allen to try and take this defense up a notch. The last offensive lineman taken first overall was Eric Fisher in 2013 by the Kansas City Chiefs and the last defensive end taken was Myles Garrett in 2017 by the Cleveland Browns. Another option would be defensive end, Kayvon Thibodeaux, out of Oregon who plays similar to Josh Allen and would almost be a replication of him on the other side of the line.