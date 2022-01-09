2022 NFL playoff bracket officially set for Wild Card Round

The NFL wrapped up the regular season with a wild Week 18 Sunday, and it is now time for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The bracket was settled Sunday evening, coming down to the final game of the regular season.

The Wild Card round will take place between Saturday, January 15th to Monday, January 17th with six total games played.

AFC playoff bracket

The AFC road to the Super Bowl goes through Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Titans officially finished the season with a 12-5 record and clinched their first-round bye with a victory over the Texans in Week 18.

AFC Wild Card round

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers @ No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 6 New England Patriots @ No. 3 Buffalo Bills

No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders @ No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals

AFC Divisional round

No. 1 seed (bye): Tennessee Titans

NFC playoff bracket

The NFC road to the Super Bowl goes through the Lambeau Field for the third-straight season. The Packers went 13-3 and clinched the No. 1 seed in Week 17 with a victory over their divisional rival, the Minnesota Vikings.

NFC Wild Card round

No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams

NFC Divisional round

No. 1 seed (bye): Green Bay Packers