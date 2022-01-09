Complete Wild Card Round schedule for 2022 NFL Playoffs

The 2021 regular NFL season is officially a wrap as they closed out Week 18 with wild divisional games to shape the 2022 NFL playoff field. The bracket is nearly settled, and the NFL has officially announced the schedule of games for the Wild Card round along with TV channels and start times.
Saturday, January 15th
New England Patriots or Las Vegas Raiders (No. 5) at Cincinnati Bengals (No. 4), 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Chargers or New England Patriots (No. 6) at Buffalo Bills (No. 3), 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+
Sunday, January 16th
Philadelphia Eagles (No. 7) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 2), 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX
San Francisco 49ers (No. 6) at Dallas Cowboys (No. 3), 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, Amazon Prime, Nickelodeon
Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 7) at Kansas City Chiefs (No. 2), 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, Peacock
Monday, January 17th
Arizona Cardinals (No. 5) at LA Rams (No. 4), 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN2