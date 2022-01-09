Complete Wild Card Round schedule for 2022 NFL Playoffs

The 2021 regular NFL season is officially a wrap as they closed out Week 18 with wild divisional games to shape the 2022 NFL playoff field. The bracket is nearly settled, and the NFL has officially announced the schedule of games for the Wild Card round along with TV channels and start times.

Saturday, January 15th

New England Patriots or Las Vegas Raiders (No. 5) at Cincinnati Bengals (No. 4), 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock

Los Angeles Chargers or New England Patriots (No. 6) at Buffalo Bills (No. 3), 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+

Sunday, January 16th

Philadelphia Eagles (No. 7) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 2), 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX

San Francisco 49ers (No. 6) at Dallas Cowboys (No. 3), 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, Amazon Prime, Nickelodeon

Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 7) at Kansas City Chiefs (No. 2), 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, Peacock

Monday, January 17th

Arizona Cardinals (No. 5) at LA Rams (No. 4), 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN2