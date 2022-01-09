Opening odds for Raiders-Bengals Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL is wrapping up its regular season and the 2022 NFL playoff picture is starting to solidify. The TEAM and Cincinnati Bengals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in the Wild Card round.

It’s been a season of highs and lows for the Raiders, but with a stunning overtime victory over the Chargers to wrap up the regular season, they officially made the post-season. This year marks their first playoff appearance since 2016, when Derek Carr was having what may have been an MVP season but an injury ended his season prematurely. The team eventually lost to the Texans in the Wild Card round with backup QB Connor Cook. This year, Carr rallies again with career-highs in passing yards and completions despite being without his top receiver, TE Darren Waller, for six games. DE Maxx Crosby has shined for the defense and helped seal the Raiders Week 16 victory with two sacks and three tackles for a loss on the night.

The Bengals won the AFC North and clinched a top-four seed in the AFC playoffs. They took on the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 to round out the regular season, but there wasn’t much on the line other than playoff seeding. The Bengals have one of the most dynamic offenses in the playoffs with Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd starting to find their stride. If the defense can step up and slow down opposing offenses, they could really go far in the playoffs. Cincinnati hasn’t appeared in the Super Bowl since 1989.

Here’s a look at opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for Raiders vs. Bengals in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Opening point spread: Bengals -6

Opening point total: 48.5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -275, Raiders +220

