Opening odds for Steelers-Chiefs Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL is wrapping up its regular season and the 2022 NFL playoff picture is starting to solidify. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this coming week in the Wild Card round — their second meeting since Week 16. The Chiefs dominated the Steelers at home in that outing 36-10, holding them scoreless for nearly three quarters until finally giving up a 34-yard field goal. Kickoff for their post-season rematch is set for Sunday, January 16th at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Steelers rocked their way back into the playoff picture in dramatic fashion against the Ravens in Week 18. They finished regulation with a 13-13 tie, but the defense was able to hold with just enough offensive juice to get them in position for a 36-yard game-winning field goal from Chris Boswell. Pittsburgh’s offense has been struggling, but with TJ Watt playing lights out, anything remains possible in this crazy NFL season.

The Chiefs are back in the playoff hunt and have secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They will retain home field advantage in this matchup. While they don’t have a bye to start the playoffs, if they can get up big in this game, they made have a pseudo-bye if they can rest some players in the end. They have one of the most explosive offenses in football, and the test for the Chiefs will be if their defense can keep up.

Here’s a look at opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for Steelers vs. Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Opening point spread: Chiefs -13

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -675, Steelers +475

