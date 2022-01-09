Opening odds for Patriots-Bills Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL is wrapping up its regular season and the 2022 NFL playoff picture is starting to solidify. Old-time AFC East rivals — the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills — will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday in the Wild Card round.

The Patriots needed a win to have a shot at the AFC East title and they fell short against the Miami Dolphins. They still finished the season at 10-7 which is an improvement and the future is bright for rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The defense of the Pats is electric, but their offense just lacks playmakers as a whole. Don’t forget though, you can never count out Bill Belichick in the playoffs.

The Bills didn’t leave it up to chance and went ahead and took care of business against the New York Jets in Week 18. While they didn’t get the much-desired rest they would have liked with a blowout win, they have won the AFC East and are playoff-bound. The Bills haven’t always played their most well-rounded game, but with a fresh slate in the playoffs, they are one of the more dangerous teams in the AFC.

Here’s a look at opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for Patriots vs. Bills in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Opening point spread: Bills -4.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Bills -200, Patriots +170

