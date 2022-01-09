Opening odds for Eagles-Bucs Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL is wrapping up its regular season and the 2022 NFL playoff picture is starting to solidify. The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off this coming week in the Wild Card round, with kickoff day and time still pending ahead of the results of Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles made the playoffs but ended their regular season on a low note. With backup quarterback getting the start, the Eagles gave up 50 points to the Dallas Cowboys and took the lopsided loss. They don’t necessarily have momentum heading into this matchup, but they should have Jalen Hurts back under center. He helps to well-round the Eagles offense and the mobility of the quarterback will at least keep this Bucs defense guessing.

Well, the Bucs have made the playoffs again. While fans of Tampa Bay didn’t get to say that for many years, the presence of Tom Brady has turned around this franchise. The Buccaneers won the NFC South which locked up home-field advantage for at least the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They look to repeat as Super Bowl champions, which hasn’t been done since 2004 and 2005 when Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to back-to-back titles.

Here’s a look at opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for Eagles vs. Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Opening point spread: Bucs -7

Opening point total: 51

Opening moneyline: Bucs -305, Eagles +240

