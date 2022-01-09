Opening odds for 49ers-Cowboys Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL is wrapping up its regular season and the 2022 NFL playoff picture is starting to solidify. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will face off this coming week in the Wild Card round for an exciting post-season matchup at AT&T Stadium.

The 49ers claimed a wild card berth on the final day of the season when they beat the Rams 27-24 in overtime. The 49ers came into the season favored to win the NFC West, but having a big question at quarterback. The team traded up for Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft, but elected to retain Jimmy Garoppolo. He started 15 of 17 games, missing two due to injury and playing the Week 18 must-win with a thumb sprain. The 49ers head to Dallas as a dangerous team with their share of questions.

The Cowboys won the NFC East guaranteeing them a top-four seed in the playoffs. To wrap up their regular season, they handled business against the Philadelphia Eagles as quarterback Dak Prescott set the franchise record for passing touchdowns in a season. Without Michael Gallup, it was wide receiver Cedrick Wilson that stepped up and had two receiving touchdowns in their Week 18 win. This Cowboys team has talent on both sides of the ball and is looking for their first Super Bowl berth since 1996.

Here’s a look at opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for 49ers vs. Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Opening point spread: Cowboys -3

Opening point total: 51

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -155, 49ers +135

