What TV channels will air playoff games in 2022 NFL post-season?

The 2022 NFL Playoffs get underway this coming Saturday, January 15th. The Wild Card round is now branded as the “Super Wild Card” round thanks to the expansion to Monday. The NFL will air two Wild Card games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and the last one on Monday.

The NFL Playoffs will air across four channels over the next month. Super Bowl 56 will air on NBC and every year the AFC and NFC Championship Games air on CBS and FOX, respectively. NBC and ESPN/ABC will also join in the mix this year. ESPN and ABC are operated by the same behind-the-scenes crews and games can be simulcast between them or aired exclusively on one or the other.

The full slate is not yet settled, but here’s what we know about the 2022 NFL Playoffs and what channels will be airing what games. We’ll update this with channels and matchups as they are settled. Notably, the 4:30 p.m. ET game on Sunday will also feature a Nickelodeon broadcast like we saw in last year’s playoffs.

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

4:30 p.m ET

8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 16

1:00 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, January 17