Opening odds for Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs

The full NFL Playoff field will be finalized at the close of Sunday Night Football, but in the meantime we already have the NFC playoff bracket finalized. The Bucs host the Eagles, the Cowboys host the 49ers, and the Rams host the Cardinals. The Packers claimed the No. 1 seed and get a bye into the second round.

DraftKings Sportsbook has opened odds for the three NFC games. We’ve posted the opening point spread, point total, and moneyline odds for those three games. We’ll add the AFC matchups once they’re finalized. Chargers-Raiders will determine the final two wild card berths, which will dictate the order of seeds No. 5 through No. 7.

Here’s our full list of opening odds for the Wild Card round over on DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.

Opening point spread: Bucs -7

Opening point total: 51

Opening moneyline: Bucs -305, Eagles +240

Opening point spread: Cowboys -3

Opening point total: 51

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -155, 49ers +135

Opening point spread: Rams -4

Opening point total: 50

Opening moneyline: Rams -190, Cardinals +160

