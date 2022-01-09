 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL standings, Week 18: Final AFC West standings, playoff berths at the end of the regular season

The AFC West has wrapped up the 2021-22 regular season. We break down the standings and playoff implications following Week 18.

By TeddyRicketson
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs leaves the field after defeating the Denver Broncos 28-24 at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs continued to rule the roost in the AFC West, turning things on late in the season to contend for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes settled in after a rough start, and Kansas City’s defense also began to play better. In the last three seasons, Tom Brady is the only player to defeat this team in a game that matters.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are in the playoff hunt. The Chargers cooled off after starting the season hot, while the Raiders battled through off-field controversy to put themselves in a spot to make the postseason. They face off on Sunday Night Football with a playoff berth on the line.

The Denver Broncos finished at the bottom of the AFC West, resulting in Vic Fangio being fired. The team will have to see where to go next with the head coaching position, with the priority being improving the offense.

Here’s a look at the final standings in the AFC West for the 2021 season.

AFC West

  1. Kansas City Chiefs, 12-5
  2. Los Angeles Chargers, 9-7
  3. Las Vegas Raiders, 9-7
  4. Denver Broncos, 8-9

