2022 NFL Draft order: Jaguars clinch No. 1 pick thanks to Lions win

The Jaguars, Lions, and Texans hold the top three picks.

By David Fucillo
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL Draft order is not yet fully set, but we know who has the No. 1 pick. The Jaguars secured the No. 1 pick in Week 18, but not exactly how we expected.

The Jaguars came into Week 18 sitting at 2-14 while the Lions were 2-13-1 and roughly half a game back. The Colts were double digit favorites against the Jaguars and yet Jacksonville managed to shock them on Sunday. They led from early in the game and the Colts never threatened them.

And yet, the Jaguars still secured the pick thanks to the Lions upsetting the Packers. Green Bay played Aaron Rodgers and other starters early in the game, but it was Jordan Love for the second half of the game. It was a wild back-and-forth game, but Detroit secured a late score to get the win.

Here’s the draft order for the top 18 teams, all of whom are currently projected to not make the playoffs. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll be updating this list through Sunday afternoon and evening as results come in.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-14, .514
  2. Detroit Lions, 3-13-1, .530
  3. Houston Texans, 4-13, .502
  4. New York Giants, 4-13, .537
  5. New York Jets, 4-12, .509
  6. Carolina Panthers, 5-11, .507
  7. Chicago Bears (to Giants), 6-11, .521
  8. Seattle Seahawks (to Jets), 6-10, .521
  9. Denver Broncos, 7-10, .486
  10. Washington Football Team, 7-10, .527
  11. Atlanta Falcons, 7-9, .466
  12. Minnesota Vikings, 8-9, .511
  13. Cleveland Browns, 8-9, .518
  14. Baltimore Ravens, 8-9, .532
  15. Miami Dolphins (to Eagles), 8-8, .464
  16. New Orleans Saints, 8-8, .514
  17. Indianapolis Colts, 9-8, .491
  18. Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-7-1, .518

