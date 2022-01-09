Steelers DE T.J. Watt suffers groin injury in Week 18 vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt has suffered an apparent groin injury during Sunday’s Week 18 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. The pass-rusher suffered the injury shortly after tying Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record.

T.J. Watt bats Tyler Huntley's pass but he's hurt. Looks like he's holding his groin. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 9, 2022

As mentioned before, the All-Pro pass rusher is gunning for history this afternoon and may very well have locked up NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Entering Week 18, he had 59 combined tackles, 21.5 sacks, 20 TFLs, six pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in just 14 games. He has made a considerable impact in all five of his seasons in the league and this is his best one yet.

The injury isn’t anticipated to be serious and he should return to the action in the second half. The Steelers and Ravens are currently tied 3-3 at halftime as both teams fight for one of the final wild card spots in the AFC.