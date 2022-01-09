Brandin Cooks suffers knee injury in Week 18 vs. Titans, questionable to return

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks suffered knee injury against the Tennessee Titans and is questionable to return. He exited the blue medical tent on the sidelines and was seen working out on the stationary bike. He currently has three receptions for 26 yards in the Week 18 contest.

Cooks was one of the lone bright spots for the Texans in what turned out to be a miserable 2021 campaign. Through 15 games entering Sunday, the veteran receiver established a rapport with rookie quarterback Davis Mills and secured the sixth 1,000-yard receiving season of his career. He caught 87 of 130 targets for 1,011 receiving yards and six touchdowns on the year.

We’ll see if he’ll be able to return to help his team in the season finale againtst the AFC South Champion Titans. The Texans just got on the board and currently trail 21-7 in the third quarter of this one.