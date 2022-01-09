Bucs WR Cyril Grayson suffers hamstring injury and ruled in Week 18 vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cyril Grayson suffered a hamstring injury in their Week 18 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The speedy receiver has been ruled out for the rest of the contest.

This is yet another blow to a Bucs offense that has already been ravaged by injuries and departures down the stretch. The receiver room in particular has been drastically changed over the last month with Chris Godwin suffering a season-ending ACL injury and Antonio Brown being cut this week after the spiraling controversy that has transpired over the last seven days.

Grayson stepped up and proved to be the hero for the Bucs in last week’s 28-24 victory over the New York Jets. He caught six of eight targets for 81 yards, including the game-winning touchdown pass in the final minute of action.

Scotty Miller has taken snaps in his place. The Bucs will have to make a decision on whether to continue chug forward or call off the dogs and get ready for the playoffs next week.