Rams WR Van Jefferson takes big hit to head in Week 18 vs. 49ers, returns to game

Rams WR Van Jefferson suffered a head injury in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By kate.magdziuk Updated
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson celebrates his touchdown scored against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Jefferson has returned to Sunday’s game, so he’s been cleared with any concussion-related tests.

The Los Angeles Rams saw receiver Van Jefferson exit the field after taking a massive hit to the head in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers. Jefferson stayed on the sidelines for the rest of the drive but appears to be alright. We’ll see if he returns to the game on LA’s next possession.

With Robert Woods tearing his ACL, Jefferson took on a much larger role in the offense. He had some big weeks prior to the Rams acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. when the former Browns receiver was released. Even with Beckham Jr. coming in, Jefferson remained a strong deep threat.

If Jefferson is unable to return or is limited in any fashion, look for Cooper Kupp and Beckham Jr. to take on a bigger role in the offense. Sony Michel and Cam Akers will also see some additional looks out of the backfield as they’ll be in on passing downs.

