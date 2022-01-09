Rams WR Van Jefferson takes big hit to head in Week 18 vs. 49ers, returns to game

Update: Jefferson has returned to Sunday’s game, so he’s been cleared with any concussion-related tests.

The Los Angeles Rams saw receiver Van Jefferson exit the field after taking a massive hit to the head in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers. Jefferson stayed on the sidelines for the rest of the drive but appears to be alright. We’ll see if he returns to the game on LA’s next possession.

Van Jefferson appears to be okay on the #LARams sideline. He got hit hard in the head and had to come out. But is drinking water and appears to be okay on the sidelines now. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) January 9, 2022

With Robert Woods tearing his ACL, Jefferson took on a much larger role in the offense. He had some big weeks prior to the Rams acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. when the former Browns receiver was released. Even with Beckham Jr. coming in, Jefferson remained a strong deep threat.

If Jefferson is unable to return or is limited in any fashion, look for Cooper Kupp and Beckham Jr. to take on a bigger role in the offense. Sony Michel and Cam Akers will also see some additional looks out of the backfield as they’ll be in on passing downs.