Rhamondre Stevenson returns vs. Dolphins in Week 18

Update: Stevenson was able to return to the game in the second half.

The New England Patriots could be without running back Rhamondre Stevenson for the rest of their Week 18 contest against the Miami Dolphins after he suffered a head injury. Stevenson is officially questionable to return.

INJURY UPDATE: #Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (head) questionable to return



OL Isaiah Wynn questionable to return — PatriotsInsider (@PatriotsInsider) January 9, 2022

Look for Damien Harris and Brandon Bolden to take over most of the carries, although the Patriots might start throwing the ball more if they keep falling behind against the Dolphins. Miami is up 17-7 as of this writing and the Patriots haven’t shown any signs of being able to slow the Dolphins down. New England is still fighting for seeding in the postseason.

Stevenson has been a crucial part of New England’s running back rotation and has become a viable flex play even with Harris healthy. This is a tough blow for managers who are still in meaningful fantasy action this week if they started Stevenson, especially with the game script trending against the Patriots running the ball.