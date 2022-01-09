Which teams have home field advantage in 2022 NFL Playoffs

With the final week of the regular season coming to a close, the playoff picture is coming into focus. With the format that the NFL unveiled last season, there are now seven teams per conference that qualify with the No. 1 seed getting a first-round bye during the Wild Card round. The division winners in each conference earn home-field advantage for the first round at minimum while the No. 1 seed retains home-field advantage as long as they are alive in the playoffs, other than the Super Bowl. So, which teams have home-field advantage in the playoffs?

NFC

Home field throughout

No. 1 Green Bay Packers — The Packers went into Week 18 with the NFC’s No. 1 seed already locked up, but they still have to have a sour taste in their mouths dropping the final game of the regular season to the Detroit Lions. Green Bay will end the regular season with a 13-4 record and are looking for their first Super Bowl berth since they won Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

First round home field

No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers — The Bucs are back in familiar territory as Tom Brady has led his team to the playoffs yet again. Tampa Bay’s offense is dashed with injuries and they really could have used that first-round bye week. Nonetheless, they are 13-4 heading into the playoffs as they won their Week 18 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

No. 3 Dallas Cowboys — The Cowboys had already clinched the NFC East heading into Week 18, but they still wanted to make a statement against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Dak Prescott set the franchise record for passing touchdowns in a season and the Cowboys routed the Eagles, 51-26. The Cowboys have weapons on offense and their defense has stepped up this season and they are primed for a playoff push.

No. 4 Los Angeles Rams — Matthew Stafford is heading to the playoffs. The Rams were able to lock down the NFC West, but it wasn’t because they beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18. They lost to the Niners in OT due to a costly interception by Matthew Stafford. However, the Arizona Cardinals lost so the Rams clinched the division anyway. They may not be favored in the playoffs, but they could easily make some noise.

AFC

Home field throughout

No. 1 Tennessee Titans — In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals took down the Kansas City Chiefs and the Titans found themselves with the No. 1 seed for the AFC. The Titans went on to win their Week 18 game against the Houston Texans, 28-25. The best news for the Titans is that they may be getting back Derrick Henry from injury after they get their first-round bye week. The Titans look to play in their first Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000.

First round home field

No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs will take on the No. 7 seed in the first round of the playoffs. They missed out on the first-round bye, but they at least still have home field advantage. When you have Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback though, it doesn’t feel like it matters what seed you are in the playoffs, you always have a chance for a big outing. Kansas City started their season in a rocky fashion, but they seemed to have gotten everything together and they seemed poised for a deep playoff run.

No. 3 Buffalo Bills — With a win over the New York Jets, the Bills secured the AFC East division title and secured home field advantage for the Wild Card round. While they haven’t had the season they hoped for, going 11-6, it is a brand new season in the playoffs. The Bills seemed poised for a Super Bowl in 2020, but couldn’t get past the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. How far can they go this year?

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals — The winners of the AFC North, the Bengals emerged from a murky division. They have one of the most well-rounded offenses in the playoffs, they just have to see if their defense can show up for them. They finished the season with a 10-7 record, but they also sat a number of players in the regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns because they already had a top-four seed locked up. They last made the playoffs in 2015, but they lost in the Wild Card round. In fact, they have lost in the Wild Card round in their last seven playoff trips.