When does the Wild Card round start for the 2022 NFL playoffs?

We still have plenty of games to be played at 4:25 p.m. ET, but for those of you antsy to get a jump into the post-season, we take a look at the schedule heading into the wild card round.

When does the Wild Card round start?

The first game in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs will kick off on Saturday, January 15th at 4:35 p.m. ET. There will be two Wild Card games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and for the first time ever, a Wild Card Monday game.

What teams will play in the Wild Card round?

At the completion of the 1 p.m. slate of games, it looks as though the Titans, Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Patriots, Chargers and Steelers will represent the AFC in the 2022 Wild Card round. Teams representing the NFC in the Wild Card round at the completion of 1 p.m. games in Week 18 include Packers, Rams, Bucs, Cowboys, Cardinals, Eagles and Saints.

The Packers and Titans have secured first-round byes and will rest up in preparation for the Divisional round. Each team will have home-field advantage throughout the 2022 post-season.