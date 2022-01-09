Report: Pistons finalizing deal with Nuggets to acquire Bol Bol

The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal with the Denver Nuggets to acquire C Bol Bol, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday afternoon. The son of former NBA great Manute Bol, the Nuggets were never able to get the big man into the rotation. He had shown flashes of upside in limited playing time, particularly in the preseason and NBA Summer League over the past few seasons.

The Nuggets are getting SF Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn in the deal for Bol, per Woj.

The 7-foot-2 center was only averaging 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds over 14 games this season. With the Pistons in rebuilding mode, it’s not out of the question for Bol to get some playing time in the front court. The Pistons could run ultra big lineups with Isaiah Stewart and Bol at PF and C while Saddiq Bey plays the 3. There aren’t many bigs on Detroit who are competing/deserve minutes over Bol.

As for fantasy basketball, we may get some solid Bol Bol slates for DFS. He’s worth monitoring in season-long leagues to see if he picks up minutes. Bol has a ton of upside; we know he can stretch the floor, pass, finish around the rim. Consistency will be key. Detroit may just let him grow into his game a bit, something we always expected Denver to do, but it didn’t happen.