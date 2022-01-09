Raiders-Chargers tie could secure both teams playoff berth after shocking Colts loss

The Colts thoroughly embarrassed themselves in Week 18, getting thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars. The Colts can still make the playoffs but would need losses by the Steelers and Raiders to go along with a Dolphins win.

The Colts losing opens the door to a wild possibility later this evening. The winner of Chargers-Raiders on Sunday Night Football is headed to the playoffs. However, with the Colts loss, the Chargers and Raiders could BOTH earn a playoff berth if the two teams tie on SNF.

We’re not going to see the Chargers and Raiders taking knees all night long or otherwise obviously playing for a tie. But we have every reason to be excited about the near non-existent possibility of some shenanigans in the final game. Where it really would come into play is if the game goes into overtime. Do we then see both teams just opt for handoffs during the extra frame? Both teams have emphasized playing to win, but one has to wonder if the though enters their minds.