Steelers beat Ravens in overtime in Week 18

Sunday update: Steelers pull out the win in overtime along with a likely playoff game. There is one scenario that would keep the Steelers out of the playoffs, as a tie between the Chargers and Raiders would put both of those teams in and knock the Steelers out.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens have entered overtime in Week 18, tied 13-13 at the wrap of the fourth quarter. It technically makes this the first game in NFL history to tie in Week 18.

Even with the Ravens backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley, the team outplayed the Steelers on offense with over 350 yards in regulation, but a big-stop with 32 seconds left in the fourth forced a punt. The Steelers knelt it out to end the second half.

TJ Watt tied Michael Strahan’s 2001 single-season sack record in this outing and nearly broke it, but unfortunately a play that could have been ruled a sack-fumble was ruled an aborted play.

If the game ended in a tie, neither the Steelers nor the Ravens would make the playoffs.