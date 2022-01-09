How can the Steelers miss the 2022 NFL playoffs?

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are rapidly approaching with the Wild Card round, and the full picture is coming into play as they look to wrap the regular season in Week 18. The Steelers and Ravens tied 13-13 in regulation to become the first team to tie in a Week 18 game, but it wasn’t enough for Baltimore, who came up short at the end. A final drive with

Could the Steelers still miss the 2022 NFL playoffs?

Technically, the Steelers could still miss the playoffs... but it would take an odd situation to make it happen. As long as the Chargers-Raiders game on Sunday Night Football does not end in a tie, Pittsburgh is in playoffs. If the game does end in a tie, the Chargers and Raiders will both make the playoffs.

Jokes have been made as to whether or not each team will just continue to kneel it out all game to force a tie, but we have to imagine that Roger Goodell has given some folks a stern warning about the repercussions should that end up happening.