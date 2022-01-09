Taysom Hill suffers Lisfranc injury in Week 18 vs. Falcons, questionable to return

Update: Head coach Sean Payton says that Taysom Hill has suffered a Lisfranc injury, per Jeff Duncan. He still has a chance to return and is considered questionable.

Just rewound the broadcast, where they said Sean Payton told them Taysom Hill has a Lisfranc injury and they're still waiting for x-rays. "If he can go, he will go." — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) January 9, 2022

Update: Hill has gone to the locker room. He had his shoe off and may have aggravated his plantar fascia injury.

Interesting. Taysom Hill goes back to the locker room with his shoe off. Gotta wonder if he re-aggravated the plantar fascia issue. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) January 9, 2022

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill was injured in the second quarter against the Falcons on a run. He appeared to hurt his lower leg, but we will wait for more detailed updates. He went to the medical ten to be evaluated. Trevor Siemian is in the game.

This is a big game for the Saints, as a win and a 49ers loss put the Saints in the playoffs.