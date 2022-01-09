 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Taysom Hill suffers Lisfranc injury in Week 18 vs. Falcons, questionable to return

Taysom Hill suffered an injury in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Update: Head coach Sean Payton says that Taysom Hill has suffered a Lisfranc injury, per Jeff Duncan. He still has a chance to return and is considered questionable.

Update: Hill has gone to the locker room. He had his shoe off and may have aggravated his plantar fascia injury.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill was injured in the second quarter against the Falcons on a run. He appeared to hurt his lower leg, but we will wait for more detailed updates. He went to the medical ten to be evaluated. Trevor Siemian is in the game.

This is a big game for the Saints, as a win and a 49ers loss put the Saints in the playoffs.

