Bucs WR Mike Evans suffers arm injury in Week 18 vs. Panthers, returns to game

Update: Evans has returned to the matchup. A major crisis has been averted for the Bucs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans exited Sunday’s Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers with an apparent arm injury. He suffered the injury after catching a pass that put him over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, giving him eight straight 1,000-yard seasons to start his career.

The Buccaneers have been absolutely ravaged by injuries to its offense down the stretch, especially to their receiver room. Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the Saints roughly a month back and the team cut Antonio Brown this week on the heels of the controversy stemming from his exit during last week’s victory over the Jets. They even lost back Cyril Grayson today, who exited in the first half with a hamstring injury.

Evans walked out under his own power and appeared fine on the sideline. But its safe to say that its the last we’ll see of the skilled wideout this evening, especially with the playoffs next week.