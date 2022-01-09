Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders to result in a tie for Week 18

In Week 18, we have seen some crazy outcomes so far with playoff berths on the line. To top of the chaos, there is a playoff scenario that still needs to be resolved on Sunday Night Football as the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

The winner of the game will head to the playoffs with the loser being eliminated, so what makes this game must-watch and interesting? Well, if the game happens to end in a tie, both teams make the playoffs and the Pittsburgh Steelers would be eliminated. This has caused social media to ignite with ideas for the game including both teams kneeling out the entire game for the best and the worst football game of all time.

Here’s a look at some of the Chargers vs. Raiders odds for tying scenarios ahead of their Week 18 matchup over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to tie in Week 18: Chargers vs. Raiders

3-way moneyline odds

Raiders: +135

Chargers: -170

Tie: +1400

Other tie scenario odds

First-half tie + Raiders win: +2000

First-half tie + Chargers win: +1700

Raiders lead first half + tie to end game: +2500

Chargers lead first half + tie to end game: +2500

First-half tie + tie to end game: +2500

Odds to go into overtime

Yes: +850

No: -3000

