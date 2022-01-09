Bills, Cardinals suffer punting blunders in critical Week 18 contests [Video]

Week 18 has been the most consequential slate of the entire season as playoff berths and seeding are on the line in virtual every game. This is a week where you have to be on your P’s and Q’s and cannot afford to commit costly errors.

Well, the special teams for both the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals didn’t get the memo.

In a one-score game with the AFC East title up for grabs, watch as Bills punter Matt Haack bobbles the snap deep into his own territory and goes into immediate damage control.

Matt Haack with an absolute disaster of a punt. pic.twitter.com/8N3heg9mZo — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) January 9, 2022

Not to be outdone, here’s Cardinals punter Andy Lee having a rough time just minutes after his Buffalo counterpart suffered his fate.

Disaster strikes for the Cardinals, as punter Andy Lee gifts the Seahawks an instant redzone possession #RedSea #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/D45c8cS0om — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) January 9, 2022

Oof.

Both of these blunders led to points, with the Jets kicking a field goal to pull to within three and the Seahawks punching in a touchdown to break the tie and take a lead. Sometimes, postseason fates can be altered by the weirdest of occurences.