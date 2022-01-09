 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bills, Cardinals suffer punting blunders in critical Week 18 contests [Video]

Bills punter Matt Haack and Cardinals punter Andy Lee are not having a good Week 18.

By Nick Simon
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18 has been the most consequential slate of the entire season as playoff berths and seeding are on the line in virtual every game. This is a week where you have to be on your P’s and Q’s and cannot afford to commit costly errors.

Well, the special teams for both the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals didn’t get the memo.

In a one-score game with the AFC East title up for grabs, watch as Bills punter Matt Haack bobbles the snap deep into his own territory and goes into immediate damage control.

Not to be outdone, here’s Cardinals punter Andy Lee having a rough time just minutes after his Buffalo counterpart suffered his fate.

Oof.

Both of these blunders led to points, with the Jets kicking a field goal to pull to within three and the Seahawks punching in a touchdown to break the tie and take a lead. Sometimes, postseason fates can be altered by the weirdest of occurences.

