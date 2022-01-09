2022 Golden Globes winners: List of all recipients despite no broadcast ceremony

The Golden Globes have returned, but the traditional NBC broadcast won’t be available for the 2022 version.

Because of ongoing scandal and membership issues with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, this year’s awards won’t have any hosts, celebrities, acceptance speeches, or anything else that makes the Globes the traditional opening of awards season in Hollywood.

But awards will be given, and the event will be held at the Beverly Hilton. But there is no broadcast or even livestream of the event. You can follow the Twitter account of the Golden Globes starting at 9:00 p.m. ET to see who are the winners.

Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes for both television and film.

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

Winner: No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

Here I Am [Singing My Way Home], Respect

Best Actor – Musical/Comedy

Winner: Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: The Underground Railroad

﻿Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Winner: Hacks

The Great

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Winner: Jean Smart, Hacks

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Paul Bettany, Wandavision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Winner: Sarah Snook, Succession

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Director

Winner: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Winner: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Winner: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Non-English Language Film

Winner: Drive My Car

Compartment No. 6

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

Winner: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Winner: O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Best Animated Film

Winner: Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Picture Drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick...BOOM

West Side Story

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama

Winner: Will Smith, King Richard

Mahershala Ali. Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Winner: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor, Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Winner: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose