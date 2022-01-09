2022 Golden Globes winners: List of all recipients despite no broadcast ceremony

The Golden Globes have returned, but the traditional NBC broadcast won’t be available for the 2022 version.
Because of ongoing scandal and membership issues with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, this year’s awards won’t have any hosts, celebrities, acceptance speeches, or anything else that makes the Globes the traditional opening of awards season in Hollywood.
But awards will be given, and the event will be held at the Beverly Hilton. But there is no broadcast or even livestream of the event. You can follow the Twitter account of the Golden Globes starting at 9:00 p.m. ET to see who are the winners.
Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes for both television and film.
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Winner: No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Be Alive, King Richard
Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
Down to Joy, Belfast
Here I Am [Singing My Way Home], Respect
Best Actor – Musical/Comedy
Winner: Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: The Underground Railroad
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Winner: Hacks
The Great
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Winner: Jean Smart, Hacks
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Paul Bettany, Wandavision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Winner: Sarah Snook, Succession
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Director
Winner: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Winner: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Winner: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Non-English Language Film
Winner: Drive My Car
Compartment No. 6
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Winner: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
Winner: O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Best Animated Film
Winner: Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Picture Drama
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick...BOOM
West Side Story
Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Winner: Will Smith, King Richard
Mahershala Ali. Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress – Musical/Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Winner: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Actor, Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Winner: Hans Zimmer, Dune
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Best Television Series, Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose