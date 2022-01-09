Complete NFC schedule for the Wild Card Round of 2022 NFL Playoffs

The 2021 regular NFL season is officially a wrap as they close out Week 18, which was jam-packed with divisional games to shape the 2022 NFL playoff picture. The Rams clinched the NFC West and the 49ers secured the conference’s final playoff berth. It’s now time for the tournament.

The NFL will release the full TV schedule for the upcoming Super Wild Card round once the full playoff field is set. There will be two games on Saturday, three games on Sunday, and one game on Monday covering the 12 teams playing this weekend. The Packers and Titans await the surviving teams in the Divisional Round.

The NFC playoff picture will feature some fun storylines. Notably, we get a divisional rematch between the Cardinals and Rams. LA won the division and Arizona finished a game back. The two teams split their season series. Additionally, long-time rivals square off when the 49ers travel to face the Cowboys. This is the first playoff matchup between these two teams since the 49ers won the NFC title game in 1995.

We’ll update this with game dates, times, and TV channels once the NFL finalizes the details.

NFC playoff schedule — Super Wild Card round

No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams