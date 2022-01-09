Which teams made the NFL playoffs?

The 2021 NFL season is nearly complete, with just one game left on the schedule as the Chargers travel to Vegas to face the Raiders at Allegiant stadium. There were massive stirs in the playoff picture Sunday, and just as Roger Goodell hoped, the entire playoff picture will come down to the final game of the season in prime time. The Steelers win over the Ravens in overtime put them in contention for the AFC’s No. 7 seed, but that could be nixed with a tie tonight.
Heading into the Chargers-Raiders Week 18 matchup on Sunday Night Football, here’s a look at the teams who have made the 2022 NFL Playoffs and their seeding.
2022 NFC playoff seeding
No. 1 — Green Bay Packers
No. 2 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 3 — Dallas Cowboys
No. 4 — Los Angeles Rams
No. 5 — Arizona Cardinals
No. 6 — San Francisco 49ers
No. 7 — Philadelphia Eagles
2022 AFC playoff seeding
No. 1 — Tennessee Titans
No. 2 — Kansas City Chiefs
No. 3 — Buffalo Bills
No. 4 — Cincinnati Bengals
No. 5 — TBD (Patriots with Chargers win, or Raiders with win over Chargers)
No. 6 — TBD (Chargers with win over Raiders, Patriots with Raiders win over Chargers)
No. 7 — TBD (Steelers with anything but Chargers-Raiders tie, Raiders with Raiders-Chargers tie)