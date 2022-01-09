Which teams made the NFL playoffs?

The 2021 NFL season is nearly complete, with just one game left on the schedule as the Chargers travel to Vegas to face the Raiders at Allegiant stadium. There were massive stirs in the playoff picture Sunday, and just as Roger Goodell hoped, the entire playoff picture will come down to the final game of the season in prime time. The Steelers win over the Ravens in overtime put them in contention for the AFC’s No. 7 seed, but that could be nixed with a tie tonight.

Heading into the Chargers-Raiders Week 18 matchup on Sunday Night Football, here’s a look at the teams who have made the 2022 NFL Playoffs and their seeding.

2022 NFC playoff seeding

No. 1 — Green Bay Packers

No. 2 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 3 — Dallas Cowboys

No. 4 — Los Angeles Rams

No. 5 — Arizona Cardinals

No. 6 — San Francisco 49ers

No. 7 — Philadelphia Eagles

2022 AFC playoff seeding

No. 1 — Tennessee Titans

No. 2 — Kansas City Chiefs

No. 3 — Buffalo Bills

No. 4 — Cincinnati Bengals

No. 5 — TBD (Patriots with Chargers win, or Raiders with win over Chargers)

No. 6 — TBD (Chargers with win over Raiders, Patriots with Raiders win over Chargers)

No. 7 — TBD (Steelers with anything but Chargers-Raiders tie, Raiders with Raiders-Chargers tie)