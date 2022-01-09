Complete AFC schedule for the Wild Card Round of 2022 NFL Playoffs

The 2022 NFL Playoff bracket finalizes after Sunday Night Football once the Raiders and Chargers wrap up their matchup. The winner is headed to the playoffs and the loser is headed home. If they tie, both teams make it and the Steelers are headed home.

The NFL has released the full TV schedule for the upcoming Super Wild Card round. There will be two games on Saturday, three games on Sunday, and one game on Monday covering the 12 teams playing this weekend. The Packers and Titans await the surviving teams in the Divisional Round.

We’ll update this once Chargers-Raiders wraps and we know who is in and who is playing which division winners.

NFC playoff schedule — Super Wild Card round

Date : Sunday, January 16

: Sunday, January 16 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC, Peacock

Date : Saturday, January 15

: Saturday, January 15 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS, Paramount+