Opening odds for Cardinals-Rams Wild Card game in 2022 NFL playoffs

The NFL is wrapping up its regular season and the 2022 NFL playoff picture is starting to solidify. The Cardinals and Rams will face off this coming week in a divisional matchup of the utmost importance — Wild Card round to keep their post-season alive.

The Cardinals had a chance to win the AFC West with a win over the Seattle Seahawks, but they couldn’t quite do enough. The good thing is that their offense rebounded and so even though they took the L, they started some good offensive momentum headed into the Wild Card round. If their defense can step up, they could make some noise in the playoffs.

The Rams got out to a 17-3 halftime lead over the San Francisco 49ers, but then Deebo Samuel put the team on his back with a rushing and a passing touchdown and it was tied as they headed to the fourth quarter. The Rams ended up losing after a costly Matthew Stafford touchdown, but that only ensured that their NFC West rival, the 49ers, would make the playoffs. Regardless, the Rams are in and have clinched the NFC West.

Here’s a look at opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for Cardinals vs. Rams in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Opening point spread: Rams -4

Opening point total: 50

Opening moneyline: Rams -190, Cardinals +160

