Nickelodeon to feature 49ers-Cowboys game in Wild Card round

Nickelodeon is officially back in action for the 2022 NFL Playoffs! They’re set to be one of the few networks to host the 49ers-Cowboys matchup in the Wild Card round. The Cowboys will enjoy homefield advantage at AT&T stadium, with kickoff slated for Sunday, January 16th at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Last year was the first season that the NFL partnered up with Nickelodeon to air a playoff game, showcasing the Saints-Bears matchup filled to the brim with slime graphics and commentary by analyst Nate Burleson. The broadcast won two Sports Emmys for Outstanding Playoff Coverage and Outstanding Live Graphic Design.

The appeal of Nickelodeon’s NFL coverage to young audiences isn’t difficult to understand, given the bright colors, live animation, and of course, the most important ingredient — slime. In addition to the entertainment factor, the broadcast was also rich with information on NFL terminology and rules to educate younger audiences about the game of football.