Raiders shock Chargers with late FG to win 35-32 in OT, eliminate LA from playoffs

Update — The Chargers may have screwed up. A late timeout gave the Raiders a chance at a FG, which Daniel Carlson drilled from 47-yards out to give Las Vegas a 35-32 OT win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. The Chargers are out. The Steelers are in. The Raiders face the Bengals in the 4-5 matchup on Saturday next weekend.

Steelers fans continue to wait on pins and needles after the Chargers led a big-time comeback to tie the game 29-29. It’s their fourth game this season that’s gone into overtime this season. A Chargers-Raiders tie would send both teams to the 2022 NFL playoffs, thereby knocking the Steelers out of the No. 7 seed they had briefly grasped earlier in the day.

The Raiders and Chargers traded field goals in the first two drives of overtime to make it 32-32 with 4:30 left on the clock. As the Raiders marched down on their second drive of OT with a couple of key first-down plays, the refs missed a critical facemask call to advance them further down the field, sending Raiders fans at Allegiant Stadium into an uproar.

Ahead of kickoff, DraftKings Sportsbook had several odds posted for tie scenarios in this Chargers-Raiders matchup. 3-way moneyline odds for a Chargers-Raiders tie were set at +1400. Odds for the Raiders to take the first half moneyline and the game to end in a tie were at +2500. DraftKings set odds at -3000 that the game would not go into OT, while odds to go into OT were at +850.