Full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, and Mark Hubbard holds a one-shot lead over Mackenzie Hughes with 18 holes remaining at The Country Club at Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Hubbard is +220 to walk away with the trophy, with Hughes trailing him at +320. Scott Stallings (+700) and Sepp Straka (+850) are amongst the previous winners on the PGA TOUR that are at the top of the leaderboard, as both check in at -12 alongside Garrick Higgo (+1200)

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Golf Channel will have live coverage from 4-7 p.m., and Peacock will also simulcast a stream during the same times. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will have coverage of all 18 holes until the finish for several groups beginning as early as the first tee time in the morning.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday.