Full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday

The final round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship tees off at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at the The Country Club at Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. We have a full list of tee times.

By David Fucillo
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 01, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, and Mark Hubbard holds a one-shot lead over Mackenzie Hughes with 18 holes remaining at The Country Club at Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Hubbard is +220 to walk away with the trophy, with Hughes trailing him at +320. Scott Stallings (+700) and Sepp Straka (+850) are amongst the previous winners on the PGA TOUR that are at the top of the leaderboard, as both check in at -12 alongside Garrick Higgo (+1200)

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Golf Channel will have live coverage from 4-7 p.m., and Peacock will also simulcast a stream during the same times. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will have coverage of all 18 holes until the finish for several groups beginning as early as the first tee time in the morning.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday.

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship Tee Times Final Round

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:10 PM Mark Hubbard Mackenzie Hughes
2:05 PM Garrick Higgo Scott Stallings
2:00 PM Sepp Straka Keegan Bradley
1:55 PM Nick Hardy S.H. Kim
1:50 PM Dean Burmester Emiliano Grillo
1:45 PM Cody Gribble Taylor Montgomery
1:40 PM Joel Dahmen Davis Riley
1:35 PM Kevin Yu Dylan Frittelli
1:30 PM Henrik Norlander Callum Tarren
1:25 PM Andrew Putnam Ryan Armour
1:20 PM Christiaan Bezuidenhout William McGirt
1:15 PM Nick Taylor Thomas Detry
1:05 PM Adam Hadwin Seamus Power
12:55 PM Zecheng Dou Alejandro Tosti
12:40 PM Greyson Sigg Nate Lashley
12:30 PM Kevin Streelman Trevor Cone
12:20 PM Stephan Jaeger Patrick Rodgers
12:10 PM Taylor Moore Adam Long
12:00 PM MJ Daffue Ben Taylor
11:50 AM Austin Smotherman Brice Garnett
11:40 AM Denny McCarthy Sam Burns
11:30 AM Dylan Wu Chris Kirk
11:15 AM Scott Piercy Erik Barnes
11:05 AM Russell Knox Ben Griffin
10:55 AM Brandon Wu Aaron Rai
10:45 AM Paul Haley II Davis Thompson
10:35 AM Will Gordon Austin Eckroat
10:25 AM John Huh Joseph Bramlett
10:15 AM Brian Stuard Peter Malnati
10:05 AM Matthew NeSmith C.T. Pan
9:50 AM Sam Ryder Nick Watney
9:40 AM Brandon Matthews Stewart Cink
9:30 AM Justin Lower Lee Hodges
9:20 AM Hayden Buckley Chris Stroud
9:10 AM Michael Gligic Kevin Roy
9:00 AM Vince Whaley Adam Svensson
8:50 AM Kyle Westmoreland Sam Stevens
8:40 AM Robby Shelton Tano Goya
8:30 AM Luke List Carson Young

