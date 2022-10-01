Full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, and Mark Hubbard holds a one-shot lead over Mackenzie Hughes with 18 holes remaining at The Country Club at Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Hubbard is +220 to walk away with the trophy, with Hughes trailing him at +320. Scott Stallings (+700) and Sepp Straka (+850) are amongst the previous winners on the PGA TOUR that are at the top of the leaderboard, as both check in at -12 alongside Garrick Higgo (+1200)
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Golf Channel will have live coverage from 4-7 p.m., and Peacock will also simulcast a stream during the same times. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will have coverage of all 18 holes until the finish for several groups beginning as early as the first tee time in the morning.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday.
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship Tee Times Final Round
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:10 PM
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|2:05 PM
|Garrick Higgo
|Scott Stallings
|2:00 PM
|Sepp Straka
|Keegan Bradley
|1:55 PM
|Nick Hardy
|S.H. Kim
|1:50 PM
|Dean Burmester
|Emiliano Grillo
|1:45 PM
|Cody Gribble
|Taylor Montgomery
|1:40 PM
|Joel Dahmen
|Davis Riley
|1:35 PM
|Kevin Yu
|Dylan Frittelli
|1:30 PM
|Henrik Norlander
|Callum Tarren
|1:25 PM
|Andrew Putnam
|Ryan Armour
|1:20 PM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|William McGirt
|1:15 PM
|Nick Taylor
|Thomas Detry
|1:05 PM
|Adam Hadwin
|Seamus Power
|12:55 PM
|Zecheng Dou
|Alejandro Tosti
|12:40 PM
|Greyson Sigg
|Nate Lashley
|12:30 PM
|Kevin Streelman
|Trevor Cone
|12:20 PM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Patrick Rodgers
|12:10 PM
|Taylor Moore
|Adam Long
|12:00 PM
|MJ Daffue
|Ben Taylor
|11:50 AM
|Austin Smotherman
|Brice Garnett
|11:40 AM
|Denny McCarthy
|Sam Burns
|11:30 AM
|Dylan Wu
|Chris Kirk
|11:15 AM
|Scott Piercy
|Erik Barnes
|11:05 AM
|Russell Knox
|Ben Griffin
|10:55 AM
|Brandon Wu
|Aaron Rai
|10:45 AM
|Paul Haley II
|Davis Thompson
|10:35 AM
|Will Gordon
|Austin Eckroat
|10:25 AM
|John Huh
|Joseph Bramlett
|10:15 AM
|Brian Stuard
|Peter Malnati
|10:05 AM
|Matthew NeSmith
|C.T. Pan
|9:50 AM
|Sam Ryder
|Nick Watney
|9:40 AM
|Brandon Matthews
|Stewart Cink
|9:30 AM
|Justin Lower
|Lee Hodges
|9:20 AM
|Hayden Buckley
|Chris Stroud
|9:10 AM
|Michael Gligic
|Kevin Roy
|9:00 AM
|Vince Whaley
|Adam Svensson
|8:50 AM
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Sam Stevens
|8:40 AM
|Robby Shelton
|Tano Goya
|8:30 AM
|Luke List
|Carson Young