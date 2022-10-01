 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the Chevy Silverado 250 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Chevrolet Silverado 250 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Talladega Superspeedway.

By DKNation Staff
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The eyes of the truck racing world turn to Alabama this weekend for the Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway, which is part of the Camping World Truck Series.

it’s the 17th iteration of this race at the iconic speedway, with the 94-lap race starting back In 2006. The green flag drops on this one Saturday, October 1 at 12:30 p.m. eastern time. If you can’t make it to the race, it can be seen on FS1 or can be streamed on the FOX Sports app.

John H. Nemechek comes into this race as the favorite, sitting at +800 to win it all and just +140 to finish in the top 5 on race day. The winner from the last two seasons, Tate Fogleman and Raphaël Lessard, are not in this year’s field. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch the Chevy Silverado 250

Date: Saturday, October 1
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Chevy Silverado 250 on FOX will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting Lineup

2022 Chevy Silverado 250 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 John Hunter Nemechek 4
2 Chandler Smith 18
3 Carson Hocevar 42
4 Zane Smith 38
5 Matt Crafton 88
6 Ty Majeski 66
7 Colby Howard 91
8 Derek Kraus 19
9 Jordan Anderson 3
10 Ryan Preece 17
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Christian Eckes 98
13 Corey Heim 51
14 Jack Wood 24
15 Ben Rhodes 99
16 Grant Enfinger 23
17 Austin Wayne Self 22
18 Stewart Friesen 52
19 Johnny Sauter 13
20 Tyler Ankrum 16
21 Parker Kligerman 75
22 Bryan Dauzat 28
23 Bret Holmes 32
24 Blaine Perkins 9
25 Clay Greenfield 84
26 Chase Purdy 61
27 Hailie Deegan 1
28 Kaz Grala 2
29 Parker Retzlaff 20
30 Matt DiBenedetto 25
31 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
32 Bayley Currey 44
33 Timmy Hill 56
34 Lawless Alan 45
35 Tim Viens 46
36 Spencer Boyd 12
37 Dean Thompson 40
38 Kaden Honeycutt 30
39 Jason White 33
40 Natalie Decker 43

