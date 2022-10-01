How to watch the Chevy Silverado 250 Truck race, via live stream

The eyes of the truck racing world turn to Alabama this weekend for the Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway, which is part of the Camping World Truck Series.

it’s the 17th iteration of this race at the iconic speedway, with the 94-lap race starting back In 2006. The green flag drops on this one Saturday, October 1 at 12:30 p.m. eastern time. If you can’t make it to the race, it can be seen on FS1 or can be streamed on the FOX Sports app.

John H. Nemechek comes into this race as the favorite, sitting at +800 to win it all and just +140 to finish in the top 5 on race day. The winner from the last two seasons, Tate Fogleman and Raphaël Lessard, are not in this year’s field. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch the Chevy Silverado 250

Date: Saturday, October 1

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Chevy Silverado 250 on FOX will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting Lineup