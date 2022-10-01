F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Singapore Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is headed to Singapore for its next race, with the Singapore Grand Prix running on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2. This marks the circuit’s return to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time since 2019.

The day before the race, the starting grid will be settled through qualifying. The event usually lasts a little over an hour and runs across three periods. The first qualifying period will get started at just after 9 a.m. ET and will run 18 minutes. The five slowest drivers in Q1 are locked into P16-P20 in the starting grid, pending any penalties. There will be a few minutes of break and then the 15 drivers remaining will run the second qualifying period. It runs 15 minutes and the five slowest are slotted into P11-P15 in the starting grid, again pending any penalties. There is one more break and then the final ten drivers race for ten minutes to claim the pole position.

Max Verstappen heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -190 and is followed by Charles Leclerc at +450 and Lewis Hamilton at +850. Verstappen also has the best odds for running the fastest lap in qualifying at -120. Leclerc is +165 and Carlos Sainz is +650.

How to watch qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, October 1

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list