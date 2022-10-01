Mallorca vs. Barcelona: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

La Liga heads to Matchday 7 this weekend with a full slate after taking last week off due to a FIFA international break. Mallorca will play host to Barcelona on Saturday as they look to get their first-ever win against the Spanish giants. Barcelona are coming off a 3-0 win over Elche while Mallorca knocked off Almeria with a 1-0 final score in Matchday 6.

Mallorca v. Barcelona will be available to watch via livestream on ESPN+. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Mallorca v. Barcelona

Date: Saturday, October 1

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Mallorca: +750

Draw: +425

Barcelona: -320

Moneyline pick: Barcelona -320

This one’s really a no-brainer. Barcelona are the clear favorites for a reason as they sit in second place with 16 points, just two points behind the league leaders Real Madrid. After starting the season off with a scoreless draw against Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona have won each of their last five matches since then, boasting a plus-17 goal differential after outscoring their opponents 18-1 overall.

They’re led by Robert Lewandowski, who has scored eight goals on the season while adding two assists. Lewy has also notched three goals in Champions League play, scoring a hat trick and helping lift his side to a 5-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in UCL Matchday 1.

Mallorca sit in 10th place at the moment, though they’re just three points out of sixth as the middle of the table is still relatively tight this early in the season. They’re led by Vedat Muriqi, who has three goals on the season, while Kang-In Lee has added three assists for the squad so far.

Barcelona shouldn’t have any trouble taking all three points on the road in this contest.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.