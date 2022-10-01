Paris Saint-Germain vs. OGC Nice: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Ligue 1 resumes play with Matchday 9 action after taking a week off for the FIFA international window. League leaders Paris Saint-Germain will play host to OGC Nice as PSG looks to stay unbeaten on the season. They’ve won seven of their first eight matches, while logging one draw in Matchday 4 against AS Monaco.

This match will be available to watch in the United States on beIN SPORTS, with a livestream option on their streaming service, beIN SPORTS CONNECT. It can also be seen on fuboTV or Fanatiz with a subscription as well. The contest is set to kick on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. from Parc des Prince in Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain v. OGC Nice

Date: Saturday, October 1

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fanatiz, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Paris Saint-Germain: -525

Draw: +700

OGC Nice: +1200

Moneyline pick: PSG -525

PSG come in as the heavy favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, although Nice has won the last two meetings against the reigning Ligue 1 champs. Their last match came on March 5, where Nice got away with a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal in the dying minutes of the game from Andy Delort. Nice also ousted PSG in last year’s Coupe de France during the round of 16 in a penalty shootout. They went on to make it to the final but lost to Nantes 1-0.

PSG will be looking for redemption after back-to-back losses to Les Aiglons. They’re in prime position to do it as they’re off to a flying start to the season. Neymar leads the way in scoring with eight goals on the season so far, while Kylian Mbappe is close behind him with seven. Neymar also has seven assists, tied for the team lead with Lionel Messi. Messi also has four goals in this year’s campaign.

Take the home side to get all three points in this one as PSG will look to continue their unbeaten streak in Matchday 9.

