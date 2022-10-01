Arsenal vs. Tottenham: Picks, predictions, how to watch North London derby

After a week off due to the FIFA international window, the Premier League is back with Matchday 9 action. It all kicks off with the North London derby as league leaders Arsenal will play host to Tottenham Hotspur at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday from Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal come in as favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at +105 on the moneyline while Tottenham sit at +250. A draw is priced at +270 in this clash at the top of the table. The match can be watched on the USA Network or via livestream on the USA Network app or fubo TV.

Arsenal v. Tottenham

Date: Saturday, October 1

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: USA Network app, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Arsenal: +105

Draw: +270

Tottenham: +250

Moneyline pick: Draw +270

Both of these teams are playing fantastic soccer this season. Tottenham are tied on points with Manchester City, and are only in third place because of the goal differential tiebreaker. A win over the Gunners would move Spurs into first place momentarily ahead of the Manchester derby Sunday.

Tottenham are coming off a 6-2 shellacking of Leicester City in Matchday 8 which saw last year’s co-Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min not only get his first goal of the season, but also bag a hat trick in 27 minutes off the bench. Harry Kane leads the team with six goals this season, but Son is now firmly in the mix in second place on the team with three goals.

Arsenal come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Brentford, as Gabriel Jesus added a goal to bring his total to a team-high four goals on the season. Jesus has also notched three assists through the Gunners’ first eight games. The only loss for Arsenal came at the hands of Manchester United in early September.

Both sides come into this match in great form as it’s set to be an incredibly tight affair. A draw on the moneyline priced at +270 seems like a fairly reasonable outcome between two teams who will likely be neck-and-neck throughout the season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.