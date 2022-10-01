Inter Milan vs. AS Roma: Picks, predictions, how to watch Serie A match

Serie A is back in action after taking a week off for the FIFA international window. Last season’s runners-up Inter Milan will take on AS Roma at home on Saturday, with kickoff set for 12 p.m. ET from San Siro.

Inter are favored to win this one priced at +100 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Roma come in at +255 with a draw set at +240. Both sides are coming off a loss, with Inter dropping a 3-1 result against Udinese and Roma losing 1-0 to Atalanta in Matchday 7.

If you’re looking to catch the action live, you can watch it via livestream on Paramount+ as they carry the majority of Serie A games on their streaming service.

Inter Milan v. AS Roma

Date: Saturday, October 1

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Inter Milan: +100

Draw: +255

AS Roma: +240

Moneyline pick: Inter Milan +100

These two sides are neck-and-neck in Serie A play this season, separated by one point. Roma sit just ahead in sixth place. Inter could potentially jump into the top four with a win pending results of matches involving both AC Milan and Lazio, who sit in fifth and fourth place respectively.

Milan have run into some stumbling blocks this season, losing three of their last five matches in Serie A play while they’ve also been juggling UEFA Champions League fixtures at the same time. Their last league win came with a 1-0 victory over Torino, but was quickly followed up by the 3-1 loss to Udinese. They’re led by Lautaro Martinez, who has three goals and one assist on the season so far.

Roma haven’t fared much better, going 2-1-2 in their last five league matches while also managing schedule congestion with Europa League matches. Newly signing Paulo Dybala leads the way with three goals and two assists throughout the season so far, followed closely by Tammy Abraham with two goals and one assist.

While these teams have been playing in similar form lately, Inter Milan haven’t lost to Roma in their last 11 contests, with Roma’s last win coming in February of 2017. Back the home side in this one.

