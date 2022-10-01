How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 9

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 9 this weekend with a full slate after taking a week off for the FIFA international break. Arsenal remains on top of the table with 18 points after losing just one match in their first seven contests. Manchester City and Tottenham are right behind them with 17 points each as both teams are 5-2-0 through the first stretch of the season.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Arsenal will look to keep their spot at the top of the league as they meet up with Tottenham on Saturday to kick off the weekend’s action with the North London derby. With a win, Spurs will leapfrog the Gunners and overtake first place for the time being. Everything could change again with the result of the Manchester derby on Sunday. Tottenham are coming off a big 6-2 win over Leicester that saw last year’s co-Golden Boot winner Heung-Min Son score his first goals of the season with a hat trick off the bench. Arsenal come into this match on the back of a 3-0 win over Brentford.

Continuing with the derbies, Manchester City will host their cross-town rivals Manchester United on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. Erling Haaland already has 11 goals on the season in EPL play for City, leading not only the team but the entire league as he’s proving to be an absolute goal machine. United hasn’t played since the beginning of September after they had more than one match postponed due to events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s passing earlier in the month. Their last league contest was a 3-1 victory over Arsenal as they look to have overcome the rocky start to the season.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 9 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 9 schedule

Saturday, October 1

Arsenal vs. Tottenham - 7:30 a.m., USA Network

Bournemouth vs. Brentford - 10 a.m., Peacock

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea - 10 a.m., USA Network

Fulham vs. Newcastle - 10 a.m., Peacock

Liverpool vs. Brighton - 10 a.m., Peacock

Southampton vs. Everton - 10 a.m., Peacock

West Ham vs. Wolverhampton - 12:30 p.m., USA Network

Sunday, October 2

Manchester City vs. Manchester United - 9 a.m., Peacock

Leeds United vs. Aston Villa - 11:30 a.m., USA Network

Monday, October 3

Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest - 3 p.m., USA Network