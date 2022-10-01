Premier League DFS targets, values for Matchday 9

English Premier League action resumes after the international break with Matchday 9. The schedule features two of the biggest rivalries of the league with the North London derby taking place Saturday and the Manchester derby happening Sunday.

Here’s a look at some of the top DFS plays on DraftKings for contests on Matchday 9, along with value plays who could help you round out your lineup.

Top Players

Erling Haaland, MCI vs. MU ($10,200) — Haaland has been an absolute machine in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals so far. He’s topped 37 DKFP in two matches and is averaging a whopping 24.1 fantasy points per game. In his first Manchester derby, look for the Manchester City striker to deliver yet again.

James Ward-Prowse, SOU vs. EVE ($9,500) — After an underwhelming showing against Chelsea, Ward-Prowse has been solid in the two matches leading up to this contest against Everton. He’s been instrumental in setting up Southampton’s attack and despite Everton’s solid defending, the Toffees will break at some point. Ward-Prowse could be in for a big game on Matchday 9.

Raheem Sterling, CHE vs. CRY ($8,300) — Sterling had a dud against West Ham but his previous two games produced 50.5 DKFP. Look for the English striker to find his form again after the international break against a club which has allowed nine goals in six matches.

Value Players

Mathias Jensen, BRE vs. BOU ($5,600) — Jensen’s average is getting a boost from his ridiculous 28.3-point outing against Manchester United early in the year. The midfielder is getting back into form of late and has a favorable matchup against Bournemouth. Back him at this price point to deliver a strong game.

Brendan Aaronson, LEE vs. AVL ($6,600) — It’s been a rough international break for Aaronson and the USMNT, but Aston Villa provides a great opportunity for some relief for the Leeds midfielder. Although he’s had some inconsistencies over the last four matches, Aaronson should be able to have a big impact on this match.

Kieran Trippier, NEW vs. FUL ($6,700) — Trippier had one poor showing against Liverpool from a fantasy standpoint but he’s been solid otherwise. He offers unique value as a defender who is involved in Newcastle’s attack and set pieces. Fulham is susceptible at the back, so look for Trippier to have some good moments in this contest.