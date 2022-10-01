18 Oklahoma vs. TCU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners and TCU Horned Frogs meet up in Week 5 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

The Sooners are coming off a shocking loss at the hands of Kansas State in Norman last weekend. Despite the loss, quarterback Dillon Gabriel looked solid but the offense had a tough time finishing drives. On the defensive side, they gave up far too many big plays to Wildcats QB Adrian Martinez. The good news for OU fans here is that they haven’t lost to TCU since 2014, with Oklahoma winning 11 of the last 12 overall matchups in the series, with most of the most recent ones coming in blowout fashion.

But things have changed for the Horned Frogs. First-year coach Sonny Dykes has the team undefeated and receiving votes in the most recent AP Top-25 Poll. They’re coming off a win over rival SMU on the road and are scoring close to 50 points per game as a unit. They’re out of the easy part of their schedule though and the rubber meets the road for Dykes and company now. Expect it to be a high-scoring game though, that’s Dykes’ calling card.

The Sooners are a 5-point favorite and are going off on the moneyline at -215. The point total is set at 69.5 and TCU’s moneyline odds are +185.