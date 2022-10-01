7 Kentucky vs. #14 Ole Miss start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats and No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels meet up in Week 5 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford Mississippi on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Wildcats are off to a hot start this season, entering the top-10 with a perfect 4-0 record and a win over the Florida Gators already in their back pocket. Last week though they came away with just a one-possession win over Northern Illinois, which came as a bit of a surprise. Still, the UK defense is one of the best in the nation and the offense, under QB Will Levins, is good enough and efficient enough to win big-time ballgames. Kentucky is searching for its first win over Ole Miss since 2011, though the last two meetings (2017, 2020) have been decided by a total of four points.

Ole Miss boasts a defense that’s just as good as Kentucky’s, actually ranking slightly better in terms of the points allowed category. Though don’t have a marquee win over an SEC team just yet like UK does. Similarly to their opponents, they had an underwhelming win last weekend, topping Tulsa by just one score.

Ole Miss is a 7-point favorite in this one and are on the moneyline at -255. The point total is set at 54.5, with the Wildcats the underdog on the moneyline at +215.