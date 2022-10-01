Navy vs. Air Force start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The Navy Midshipmen and the Air Force Falcons meet up in Week 5 at Falcon Stadium near Colorado Springs, Colorado. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

This game is always a good time. It’s cliche, but records really don’t tend to matter when Air Force and Navy get together. The Falcons hold a two-game win streak in the series currently, but over the last 10 years, they’ve split the series, each team winning five over that span.

The Midshipmen come into this one with a 1-2 record, losing to an FCS school in Week 1. But they toppled ECU to open AAC play last weekend, so maybe things are turning around in Annapolis. The Falcons have been playing well and come into this rivalry game with a 3-1 record. The offense is humming, with the team scoring 40 or more points in three of their four overall games. The defense has been lights out too, for the most part, allowing just 16 points per game with 20 points as the most they’ve allowed in any game so far this season.

Air Force comes into this matchup as a 14-point favorite and with -600 moneyline odds. The point total is set at 38.5, and Navy is getting +450 odds on the moneyline.