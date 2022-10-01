4 Michigan vs. Iowa start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes meet up in Week 5 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on FOX.

The Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) head on the road for the first time this season. Running back Blake Corum has gotten off to a great start. He rushed for 243 yards and two touchdowns in Michgan’s Big Ten conference opener against Maryland on Saturday, a 34-27 win. The junior back rushed for five touchdowns the previous week against UConn. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy looks like the full-time starter for Michigan, although it wouldn’t be a surprised to see Cade McNamara get some snaps.

Iowa (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) has improved little by little after scoring just 14 total points in the first two weeks. The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 27-10 win over Rutgers in their conference opener behind defensive touchdowns from Cooper DeJean and Keavon Merriweather. The Hawkeyes defense has been responsible for 18 of Iowa’s 68 points this season. Running back Kaleb Johnson could get going Saturday, he had a 103 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-0 win over Nevada two weeks ago.

Michigan is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the Wolverines are -390 on the moneyling. The point total is set at 42 and Iowa’s moneyline odds are set at +320.