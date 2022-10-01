Oregon State vs. #13 Utah start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The Oregon State Beavers and No. 13 Utah Utes meet up in Week 5 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) was sniffing an upset against the USC Trojans late Saturday night, but the Trojans pulled it in the final minutes, 17-14. Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan threw four interceptions against the Trojans, but the defense kept the game close throughout. Running back Jam Griffin had 84 yards on 12 carries against USC and is averaging six yards per carry this season.

Utah (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) had a smooth conference opener Saturday with a 34-13 win over Arizona State. The Utes had a balanced attack on offense with quarterback Cam Rising throwing for 260 yards and two touchdowns while multiple running backs combined for over 200 yards rushing. The only downside to the victory was Utah losing starting tight end Bryan Kuithe for the season to a knee injury. The senior led the Utes with 19 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Utah is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the moneyline at -390. The point total is set at 54.5 and Oregon State is +320 on the moneyline.