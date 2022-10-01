18 Oklahoma vs. TCU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The #18 Oklahoma Sooners and TCU Horned Frogs meet up in Week 5 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ABC. Oklahoma is coming off the first loss of the Brent Venables era as it heads on the road to face an undefeated TCU team.

Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) has not cured its Kansas State Wildcats problem with the new head coach as the Sooners fell short 41-34 for the third loss to Kansas State in the last four matchups, but Dillon Gabriel threw for 330 yards with four touchdowns.

TCU (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) rolled through its non-conference slate undefeated and while Week 1 starter Chandler Morris is healthy enough to return, Max Duggan will be QB1 moving forward for Kansas State.

Oklahoma is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -215 on the moneyline. That makes TCU a +185 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 69.5.

#18 Oklahoma vs. Horned Frogs

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.